Sir Jeremy Heywood steps down as head of the civil service to concentrate on cancer recovery

Sir Jeremy Heywood is to step down from the civil service. Credit: PA

The head of the civil service, Sir Jeremy Heywood, has announced his retirement in order to concentrate on his recovery from cancer. Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed acting Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill, who has been standing in for Sir Jeremy since he took leave of absence in June to receive treatment, to take over the role on a permanent basis. Sir Jeremy, 56, has been Cabinet Secretary since 2012 and head of the home civil service since 2014, and previously served as principal private secretary to prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, chief of staff to Mr Brown and Downing Street permanent secretary to David Cameron. His position as one of Whitehall’s most senior mandarins under four successive prime ministers has led him to be regarded as a key behind-the-scenes influence in the shaping of modern Britain.

Mark Sedwill is the new cabinet secretary. Credit: PA

Sir Jeremy revealed earlier this year he had been diagnosed with cancer in June 2017, but remained in post during a summer of political upheaval triggered by the shock general election result. In a personal statement, Sir Jeremy said: "Thirty-five years ago, I joined the civil service as an enthusiastic young economist in the Health and Safety Executive, full of ideas and keen to make change happen. "Today, I still have all that desire to serve my country and to make a positive difference. It is with great sadness therefore that, on medical advice, I must now retire." ITV News political correspondent Carl Dinnen said on Twitter this is a "Big change at the top of Government."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.