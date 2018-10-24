Who has won the $1.5bn Mega Millions jackpot?

One lucky person has come forward following the US Mega Millions draw with a jackpot of a mouth-watering $1.537 billion (£1.19 billion). Mega Millions officials said a ticket purchased in South Carolina matches all six numbers in Tuesday night’s draw. The lucky player overcame miserable odds with the chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize was one in 302.5 million. The Mega Millions lottery is played in 44 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands - and there could be yet more winners.

What happens now?

It is likely to be days or even weeks before a winner steps forward to claim the prize. Lottery officials and financial managers encourage people to take time to map out a strategy for investing their hundreds of millions of dollars, and winners must deal with security concerns befitting someone who suddenly is immensely wealthy. Depending on the state, winners have from 180 days to a year to claim their prize. In the eight states of Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas — winners can remain anonymous, but in the others their identities will become public. The Mega Millions jackpot grew so large because it had been nearly three months since a player had matched all six numbers and won the top prize. The last time that happened was July 24, when 11 co-workers from California won a $543 million (£420 million) prize.

Hopeful players exchanged their cash for the jackpot. Credit: PA