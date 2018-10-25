- ITV Report
102-year-old man gets stuck on his own roof for three days
A 102-year-old man has been rescued after he was left trapped on his own roof - for three days.
The centenarian, named locally Ron Easton, was found on Wednesday on his flat roof on Marine Drive in Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon.
Mr Easton is thought to have got trapped while trying to fix his TV aerial.
The former racing driver - known as "Ton-Up Ron" - had to be airlifted from his home after his ordeal and remains at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth in a stable condition.
Trish Bagley, who delivers milk and papers to Mr Easton, raised the alarm after finding two unopened bottles.
"I had no idea he was there, I just knew something was wrong," she said.
"He always takes his milk in every day so alarm bells rang - Monday and Tuesday's milk was there so he was probably there from Sunday.
"The ladder was on the wrong side of the house so no-one could see it."
Firefighters say they were called to the bizarre incident at around 8.30am on Wednesday after the alarm was raised.
"He appears to have climbed on to his house extension on a ladder," a spokesman for Devon and Somerset fire and rescue said.
"We sent three appliances and an aerial ladder platform to the scene.
"The space to work in was far too narrow for our aerial platform, so firefighters used a stretcher from ambulance to climb up onto the roof and rescue him.
"It was reported to us that he had been up there for around three days."
Bagley was optimistic about her neighbour’s prognosis, saying: "He’s a strong man. He’s always out in the garden. Hopefully he will make a full recovery."