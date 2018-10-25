102-year-old man gets stuck on his own roof for three days

Mr Easton had to be airlifted from his home after the ordeal. Credit: PA

A 102-year-old man has been rescued after he was left trapped on his own roof - for three days. The centenarian, named locally Ron Easton, was found on Wednesday on his flat roof on Marine Drive in Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon. Mr Easton is thought to have got trapped while trying to fix his TV aerial. The former racing driver - known as "Ton-Up Ron" - had to be airlifted from his home after his ordeal and remains at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth in a stable condition.

The centenarianwas found on Wednesday on his flat roof on Marine Drive in Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon Credit: Google Maps

Trish Bagley, who delivers milk and papers to Mr Easton, raised the alarm after finding two unopened bottles. "I had no idea he was there, I just knew something was wrong," she said. "He always takes his milk in every day so alarm bells rang - Monday and Tuesday's milk was there so he was probably there from Sunday. "The ladder was on the wrong side of the house so no-one could see it."

Derriford Hospital in Plymouth Credit: Google Maps