American 'professional huntress' sparks outrage posing with dead goat in Islay

The Scottish government is to review the law around animal culling after an American TV hunter angered thousands of people by shooting and posing with animals on the island of Islay.

Larysa Switlyk, who describes herself as a "professional huntress" posted pictures on Twitter next to dead animals, including a goat, stag and sheep, during a trip to the Inner Hebrides islands.

Twitter users condemned the images as "sickening" and "truly abhorrent" but the Scottish Government said responsible and appropriate culling of some wild animals, including deer and goats, is not illegal.

However in response to the growing online criticism, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will consider whether the laws need to be changed.