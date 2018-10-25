- ITV Report
American 'professional huntress' sparks outrage posing with dead goat in Islay
The Scottish government is to review the law around animal culling after an American TV hunter angered thousands of people by shooting and posing with animals on the island of Islay.
Larysa Switlyk, who describes herself as a "professional huntress" posted pictures on Twitter next to dead animals, including a goat, stag and sheep, during a trip to the Inner Hebrides islands.
Twitter users condemned the images as "sickening" and "truly abhorrent" but the Scottish Government said responsible and appropriate culling of some wild animals, including deer and goats, is not illegal.
However in response to the growing online criticism, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will consider whether the laws need to be changed.
She tweeted: "Totally understandable why the images from Islay of dead animals being held up as trophies is so upsetting and offensive to people."
Celebrities were among those vent their frustration at the images.
Ricky Gervais mocked the TV show host quoting her version of "Fun".
The former Great British Bake Off host Sue Perkins also responded to Ms Switlyk's picture saying "a beautiful wild goat indeed. And then you killed it."
Sarah Moyes, campaigner for OneKind which campaigns against animal cruelty, said: "It's utterly shocking to see these images of Larysa Switlyk and other hunters posing for photos with the wild animals they killed on a recent trip to Scotland.
"Yet again, instead of celebrating Scotland's magnificent wildlife, we are seeing these beautiful animals exploited in the name of sport.
"This is not the kind of tourism we should be encouraging in Scotland, let alone allowing to happen in the 21st century."