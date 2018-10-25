BBC has culture of discrimination against women, says equal pay report

Gracie, the BBC’s former China editor, spoke out after learning she was earning £135,000 compared to her male counterpart Jon Sopel who earned between £200,000 and £249,999.

An inquiry into equal pay at the corporation was launched by the committee following the resignation of Carrie Gracie.

The broadcaster was branded a “disgrace” for allegedly coercing staff to take on work with no rights to sick pay, maternity leave, pensions or other benefits.

The evidence is part of a report published by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee.

The BBC is failing female employees who suffer under an “invidious culture” of discrimination against women, a report on pay equality at the broadcaster has said.

The report further claimed that salaries are set by “an opaque system of discretionary decisions by individual managers”, who have “devolved powers to make their own personal choices on staff pay”.

It stated: “The Equality Act 2010 states that men and women must be paid the same for doing the same work, like work and work of equal value. The BBC (as a public sector employer) has an even higher level of duty to advance equality of opportunity.

“The BBC has failed to live up to this duty. Our evidence suggests women within the BBC are working in comparable jobs to men but earning far less.”

It continued: “The corporation was unable to give us a good reason for why or how pay discrimination has been left unchallenged for so long. The BBC must take urgent action to remove discriminatory pay practice and its legacy from the organisation.”

In the report, the BBC was accused of using euphemisms to avoid the phrase “equal pay” and refusing to properly address or admit its failings.

Bureaucracy at the BBC was blamed for taking away the voice of unhappy employees at the broadcaster, with the grievances taking months to address, and being adjudicated by panels who workers “don’t trust”.

Woman’s Hour presenter Jane Garvey, who has been outspoken on gender pay, told the Press Association: “MPs on the committee sound as frustrated by the pace of change at the BBC as we are.

“The grievance process is complicated, stressful and time-consuming, and the new pay framework does nothing to help women compare salaries to men doing the same work.

“In a week where thousands of council workers in Glasgow have gone on strike over equal pay, this is an illustration that wherever you live in Britain, and whatever you do, chances are if you’re female, you’re still not getting equal pay.”

The report also criticised the BBC’s own internal investigation which concluded in January that there was no “evidence of gender bias” in BBC pay.

The broadcaster was accused of acting only after it received negative publicity.

The report found that although the BBC has a smaller gender pay gap – the difference between average earnings of men and women – than other organisations, it still has problems ensuring the same pay for the same work.

One anonymous BBC presenter, who gave evidence for the DCMS Committee’s inquiry into the gender pay gap, said: “I found out that the existing male presenter was being paid 50% more than me per programme.

“When I asked for the pay gap to be corrected the line manager told me ‘the BBC doesn’t do equal pay’, and that in raising the issue I was being ‘aggressive’.”

Evidence in the report further suggested that some presenters were “forced” to establish outside Personal Service Companies (PSCs), from which they would be hired to work by the BBC.