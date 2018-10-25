Boyzone’s Shane Lynch: Louis Walsh’s gruelling tour schedule made us famous

Boyzone star Shane Lynch has said a gruelling touring schedule devised by the group’s former manager Louis Walsh had played a major part in the band’s early success. The Irish vocalist said the group had collectively dubbed former X Factor judge Walsh’s schedule the “dartboard tour” because of the way he had appeared to choose venues without “any sense of regulation”. Lynch, 42, was speaking on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show alongside fellow Boyzone members Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy and Mikey Graham.

Boyzone will release a new album in November Credit: Ian West/PA

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant said the demanding schedule had been responsible for “breaking” the band, adding that they had visited the “top of Ireland to the bottom of Ireland”. He said: “When we met Louis for the first time, he promised us the sun, moon and stars and he set out to do that for sure. “Realistically, in terms of deliverance we were a global band but he had an amazing way. “We called it the ‘dartboard tour’ where, when we set out in the early days of laying the foundations of Boyzone and going out and seeing the people, old school travel – there were no logistics to the tour. “It was literally (like throwing at a) dartboard and wherever it landed we seemed to go from the top of Ireland to the bottom of Ireland, across Ireland. “There was no pattern that would make any sense or regulation and I think that was part of what broke us in the beginning because we were just all over the place from the beginning.”

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm Uechtritz Credit: Danny Lawson/PA