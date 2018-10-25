Colder from tomorrow

Tonight: A band of cloud and rain will sink southwards overnight reaching north Devon and Cornwall along with central parts of England by dawn. To the north of this it will be cold with blustery showers, cloudy and milder further south.

Friday: Cloudy with rain in the southeast at first then cold and windy with blustery showers, some heavy with hail and thunder and also hill snow in the far north.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Cold and windy with overnight frost and icy patches. Blustery showers around coasts with some snow on hills, but drier and brighter inland. Drier for many on Sunday and Monday.