'French Spiderman’ Alain Robert climbs London's Heron Tower with no ropes

A skyscraper climber, dubbed the French Spiderman, has struck again – this time at one of London’s tallest buildings. Alain Robert, whose feats have included climbing Dubai’s 2,717ft (828m) Burj Khalifa, is tackling the Heron Tower in the City of London. The 56-year-old daredevil, who is known for scaling skyscrapers with his bare hands, said before his climb: “I fully feel alive when my life is at stake. It may sound a bit scary and crazy but this is the way it is.” The illegal ascent of the 662ft (202m) tower – now known as the Salesforce Tower – is with no safety gear, without a rope and with bare hands. Uniformed City of London Police officers arrived at 1.37pm, set up a taped cordon stopping traffic around the building and ushered the growing crowd to move back and keep out of the road.

Robert is in prime condition – he is 5ft 5in and weighs about 7st 12lb (50kg), with a low fat ratio of bones to muscle which helps his extreme athleticism and skill. As with other unlawful climbs, he is as “always” carrying his passport in a chalk bag “because it is very reassuring for the authorities” when he is arrested. Chalk slightly improves the friction between his skin and the building but he also tapes his fingers and wears wafer-thin gloves to try to stop them being shredded by the “aggressive” building. It is believed he only decided which building he was going to tackle from a three-strong shortlist on Monday.

He said: “I saw it. I touched it a bit. I tried it just a tiny bit. “I am not really knowing much. It is only really when I start climbing that I know. I need to feel it. “There has been 44 years in which I have been climbing. This is what I know as a way of living and expressing myself and living my dreams, my passion and living my life as fully as I can. “Definitely it it dangerous. I have a certain knowledge. I have a solid background.”

