Google sacks 48 people over sexual misconduct claims

Google has sacked 48 people over sexual harassment claims in the last two years, its chief executive has said.

Thirteen senior managers were among those dismissed, according to an email sent to employees by chief executive Sundar Pichai and Eileen Naughton, VP people operations, and provided by a Google spokesman.

The technology giant said it took an “increasingly hard line” on misconduct by senior managers and offered employees avenues to report harassment anonymously.

Mr Pichai revealed the figure in a letter to employees in response to a report in the New York Times, which suggested Android mobile software creator Andy Rubin was given a 90 million dollar (£70.2 million) exit package despite facing misconduct allegations.

A spokesman for Mr Rubin told the paper he denied any misconduct and he had not been made aware of the claims when he left in 2014.