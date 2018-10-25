Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s Budget

Philip Hammond’s last Budget before Brexit and his first since Theresa May declared an end to austerity will be watched even more closely than usual. But what will the Chancellor actually deliver? – So is this the end of austerity after nine years? Maybe not quite yet. In her conference speech, Mrs May actually promised to loosen the purse-strings after Brexit, in next year’s Spending Review. But her words have put massive pressure on Mr Hammond to offer at least a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

Philip Hammond is set to deliver his third Budget as Chancellor of the Exchequer Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

– Where might he splash out? Mrs May has already made some of those decisions for him. She has said he will use the Budget to explain how he will pay for the £20 billion boost to NHS spending she has promised by 2023/24. And she also committed him to freezing fuel duties for the ninth year in succession. Meanwhile, dozens of Conservative MPs are calling on him to halt an inflation-linked 3.5% tax rise on beer. – Why is he in a position to increase spending at all? On many measures, Britain’s finances are in better shape than they have been since the 2008 crash. Official figures show Government borrowing below £40 billion in 2017/18, having peaked at £153 billion in 2009. And the national debt has even started to decrease as a share of GDP, though at 84% it remains high by historic standards.

Borrowing

– What does an end to austerity even mean? That is anyone’s guess. Experts at the Institute for Fiscal Studies calculates that just keeping spending on services in line with inflation, while funding generous rises promised for health, defence and aid, would cost the Chancellor £19 billion. And that would not reverse all the cuts to services like councils, police forces and public sector pay imposed since 2010 in the name of austerity, so many voters may feel little better off. – What about benefits? Some £7 billion worth of previously announced benefit cuts are still working their way through the system. There is a lot of pressure from Tory backbenchers for more generous funding of Universal Credit, including from the architect of the system Iain Duncan Smith. Reversing cuts to the new benefit imposed by George Osborne in 2015 could cost anything between £2-£5 billion.

Austerity