Islanders head to polls

Islanders are heading to the polls to cast their vote in Ireland’s presidential election.

Voting gets under way on 11 islands off the coast of Donegal, Mayo and Galway on Thursday morning.

Islanders traditionally vote one day ahead of the rest of the country to ensure there is no delay in transferring the ballot boxes to the mainland on time for the ballots to be counted.

In total there are 2,601 islanders eligible to vote in this year’s election.

About 460 of them live on islands off the coast of Cork, but they will have to wait until Friday to vote, like the rest of the country.

Fianna Fail’s Eamon O Cuiv said islanders were at a disadvantage under the current election voting process.