ITV Report
-
ITV Tonight find zero spent on food testing this year by regulator
According to figures obtained by a Freedom of Information request from the programme, the Food Standards Agency - a body set up to protect the public - has given no money at all in the past year to Local Authorities for food sampling tests.
Five years ago, at the height of the horse meat scandal, the agency gave £2.2 million to councils to undertake testing.
The FSA’s pot of money for food sampling is no longer available to cash strapped local authorities - some of which, according to evidence uncovered by the Tonight team, have done no standard food sampling and or hygiene sampling at all in the last year.
The research also indicates 33 local authorities have done no standard food sampling in the last year.
This type of sampling could relate to DNA checks, for example, to ensure lamb is actually lamb. Out of these 33 local authorities, Blackpool has the highest saturation of fast food outlets per capita in England.
The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health, a group that represents environmental health officers who carry out tests for bacterias like salmonella and E-Coli in food, says they are concerned at the lack of hygiene sampling. They say the FSA needs to resume funding.
The Food Standards Agency’s head of regulatory standards and assurance Michael Jackson told reporter Jonathan Maitland:
Alongside food safety, the programme says an exodus of vets from EU countries who work in UK abattoirs could put food standards at risk.
Jason Aldiss, managing director of Eville & Jones, a company that employs around half of vets currently working in UK abattoirs, says around 20 a month are leaving – and there aren’t enough British vets to replace them.
A committee advising the government on immigration has suggested a ban on visas for foreign workers who earn less than £30,000 post Brexit. Abattoir vets’ salaries start below that figure.
Mr Aldiss believes that if these issues are not dealt with during the Brexit negotiations, things will deteriorate.
To explore the issue of food substitution, Tonight purchased 10 ham and pineapple pizzas at random from 10 independent takeaway restaurants across the Greater Manchester area, which were then sent off for testing by a public analyst, Dr Duncan Campbell.
Dr Campbell tested the meat - described as ham - on top of the pizza and found that 9 out of 10 were actually turkey rather than pork, which many people might not expect.
Manchester City Council said:
"It is never acceptable for food to be mislabelled and we will take action in cases where this is detected. Where meat has not been described accurately and businesses have not heeded advice, we have taken forward successful prosecution cases. As a result of this investigation, we will be contacting the businesses concerned."
Further Information
Local authority data obtained by Tonight via the Local Authority Enforcement Monitoring System (LAEMS) report on food standard and food safety testing between the year 2017-18.
The 33 local authorities that have done no food standard sampling in the last year are:
- Windsor and Maidenhead
- Torbay
- Southend on Sea
- South Gloucestershire
- Rutland
- Isles of Scilly
- Hull City
- Halton
- Blackpool
- Bournemouth
- Bedford
- Wolverhampton
- Sunderland
- Tameside
- St Helens
- Solihull
- Rotherham
- Knowsley
- Leeds
- Liverpool
- Calderdale
- Bolton
- Bradford
- Waltham Forest
- Sutton
- Redbridge
- Richmond-upon-Thames
- Islington
- Haringey
- Enfield
- Camden
- Barking and Dagenham
- Monmouthshire
