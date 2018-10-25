Killing of Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated, say Saudi prosecutors

Saudi prosecutors have said the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a premeditated crime.

Saudi Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb said investigators came to that conclusion after evidence presented by Turkish officials, as part of the two nations’ probe into the killing.

Mr Khashoggi was killed on October 2 at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia had insisted for weeks the journalist walked out of the consulate, before changing their account to say he died in a brawl.