Meghan speaks about creating her ‘timeless’ wedding gown

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken for the first time about the creation of her wedding dress, describing how she wanted a “timeless” gown with a “classic feeling”. Meghan said designer Clare Waight Keller respected her vision for the dress, from the shape of the neckline to the length of the sleeves – and recognised the importance of tailoring as the outfit had to be “modest”. The couple realised the day would be what Harry called a “global wedding”, but featuring personal choices would make it more “intimate,” said Meghan.

Meghan’s wedding gown forms the centrepiece of the Windsor Castle exhibition about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The bridal gown is the star attraction of a new Windsor Castle exhibition about the royal wedding, which includes audio commentary recorded for visitors by the duke and duchess. Touching stories behind the couple’s big day are revealed, from Harry joking about joining the Queen and Meghan for a meeting to choose a tiara, to how a cold Easter meant there were less flowers to pick for his wife’s wedding bouquet. Meghan says in the commentary: “I had a very clear vision of what I wanted for the day, and what I wanted the dress to look like, and so what was amazing in working with Clare is that sometimes you’ll find designers try to push you in a different direction.

Harry’s wedding outfit is featured alongside his wife’s wedding dress Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

“But she just completely respected what I wanted to see for the day, and she wanted to bring that to life for me. “So I knew at the onset I wanted a bateau neckline, I wanted a cropped sleeve, I wanted a very timeless, classic feeling and, obviously with respect to the environment we were in and St George’s Chapel, being really modest in what it would look like, I knew that the tailoring was so key, because the dress itself would be so covered up.” Meghan says in the commentary she had followed Clare Waight Keller’s career for a long time and she ticked “all the boxes” from being British, to reflect the duchess’ new home, and a woman, to working for Givenchy as artistic director, a global fashion house which added an international dimension to the big day.

Meghan’s veil, pictured on the duchess’ wedding day, can be seen in all its glory at the exhibition Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

The gown and the five-metre long silk tulle veil – embroidered with flowers from each of the 53 Commonwealth nations – were created after 3,900 hours of work by a 50-strong team. The dress’ luminosity is down to the double-bonded silk cady – fabric woven on both sides of the loom – which catches the light. Speaking in the commentary Meghan adds: “There was a great level of detail that went into the planning of our wedding day. “I think for us, we knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate, even though it was a very big wedding.” On her wedding day, Meghan wore Queen Mary’s diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, lent to the duchess by the Queen, which is part of the exhibition.

The Duchess of Sussex wearing Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara during her wedding Credit: Chris Jackson/PA