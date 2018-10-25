Meghan wows in red dress as royal couple land in Tonga

The Duchess of Sussex donned the red of Tonga as she and her husband arrived in the Pacific nation for the latest leg of their tour. Harry and Meghan left Nadi in western Fiji on a Qantas charter plane for Tonga, and were met at Fua’amotu Airport by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka. The royal couple then walked the red carpet, accompanied by traditional entertainment from Pelehake villagers.

Meghan was wearing a red dress by Self-Portrait Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Schoolchildren had been given the day off and lined the streets from the airport to the capital of Nuku’alofa, waving flags and cheering as the convoy made the 40-minute journey. Harry and Meghan will attend an evening reception with traditional entertainment hosted by King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho on Thursday night. Earlier in the day, before leaving Fiji, the duke unveiled a memorial for a British-Fijian soldier who died at the Battle of Mirbat. Sergeant Talaiasi Labalaba, of the Special Air Service (SAS), single-handedly held off 250 insurgents with a 25-pounder field gun after being shot in the jaw during the battle in Oman in 1972.

