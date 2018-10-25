Joe Biden and Robert De Niro latest targets of suspected mail bombs

Former vice president Joe Biden and actor Robert De Niro have been targeted with a 'suspicious device' Credit: AP

Former vice president Joe Biden appears to be the latest target of a campaign of attempted mail bombings in the US, targeting high profile Democrats and media figures. US media report - citing law enforcement officials - that a package addressed to Biden was found at a postal facility in Delaware, and that the device was similar to those sent to others over the past week. Earlier on Thursday a suspicious device was removed from a restaurant owned by the actor Robert De Niro, who has been an outspoken critic of president Donald Trump.

The billionaire philanthropist George Soros was the first target in a slew of incidents, with Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and CNN's HQ in New York also sent the explosive devices. All the targets so far are critics of the president, who has condemned the actions of those responsible.

Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have been targeted, along with former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Credit: AP

US news network CNN was forced to evacuate its offices in New York on Wednesday following the discovery of a pipe bomb in a suspicious package. While the programme was on air and the presenters were discussing the other suspicious packages an evacuation alarm was sounded. Bomb squads were seen posted outside of CNN's office, which is based in the Time Warner Center.

A bomb squad vehicle outside CNN's New York City HQ. Credit: AP

Later, FBI officials confirmed that a suspicious package had also been sent to Democrat congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Who has been targeted:

Clintons: suspected explosives

Obamas: suspected explosives

CNN office (New York), addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan: suspected pipe bomb

Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Democrat congresswoman): suspicious package

Andrew Cuomo (New York governor)

George Soros

Maxine Waters (Democrat congresswoman): suspicious package sent to her Washington office, but was intercepted

Attorney General Eric Holder - the package did not reach its intended destination and sent to the return address

Robert De Niro

Joe Biden

Police and officials gathered outside the CNN HQ in New York City on Wednesday. Credit: AP

The suspected bombs are believed to be linked to one found on Monday at the compound of billionaire George Soros. Donald Trump has called for unity in the wake of the incidents. The US President's comments are markedly different from his previously inflammatory remarks about opponents, who he has described as criminals and argued that they will destroy the country if they win control of Congress.

"We want all sides to come together in peace and harmony," he said at a campaign rally in Wisconsin. "Any acts or threats of political violence are an attack on our democracy itself."