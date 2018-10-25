Pipe bombs packed with shards of glass sent to Obama and Clintons

A series of glass-filled pipe bombs targeting Hillary Clinton, former president Barack Obama, other prominent Democrats and CNN were thwarted without physical harm – but an anxiety-filled day deepened political tensions in the US. None of the bombs detonated as law enforcement took them away for examination and disposal. The first crude bomb to be discovered had been delivered on Monday to the New York compound of George Soros, a liberal billionaire and major contributor to Democratic causes.

The FBI said an additional package was intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder, but that one ended up at a Florida office of Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose return address was on it. Later on Wednesday, the FBI said two additional packages addressed for Democrat Representative Maxine Waters had been intercepted that were similar in appearance to five others. The targets of the bombs were some of the figures most frequently criticised by president Donald Trump. Mr Trump accuses Mr Soros of paying protesters and singles out cable news network CNN as he rails against the “fake news” media.

The attacks overtook other news in an already-tense political season that could reshape Congress and serve as a referendum on the first two years of Mr Trump’s presidency. The actions, which caused panicked building evacuations and reports of additional explosives that later proved unfounded, are bound to add to fears that overheated rhetoric could lead to deadly violence as the parties engage in bitter fights over immigration, the Supreme Court and the treatment of women. The White House condemned the attacks aimed at Democrats and other perceived foes of the administration. “Acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States,” Mr Trump said. “This egregious conduct is abhorrent.” Other Republican leaders said the same. But Democratic Senate and House leaders Chuck Schumer of New York and Nancy Pelosi of California said such words “ring hollow” when coming from Mr Trump. Law enforcement officials said all the packages were similar: manila envelopes with bubble-wrap interior bearing six stamps and the return address of Florida Representative Schultz.

A member of the FBI Weapons of Mass Destruction team works outside the Time Warner Center, in New York, the offices of CNN Credit: Richard Drew/AP