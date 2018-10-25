Police in Blackpool identify David Schwimmer lookalike suspect after appeal for information goes viral

The one with the doppelganger: Many thought the suspect (left) bore a striking resemblance to David Schwimmer Credit: Blackpool Police/David Schwimmer/PA

An alleged thief with a resemblance to a character from the sitcom Friends has been identified, police have said. Police in Blackpool had posted an appeal on Facebook asking for witnesses to identify a suspect pictured leaving a restaurant in Blackpool carrying what appeared to be a carton of cans. Facebook users quickly piled into the comments section, pointing out the suspect’s likeness to David Schwimmer’s character Ross Geller in the well-loved US show.

On Thursday, the day after the appeal was shared, a post on the Lancashire Police Twitter account said: “Could we BE any more overwhelmed with the response to our CCTV appeal about a theft at a restaurant in Blackpool? “Most importantly, we’re now satisfied we’ve identified the man in the still & our enquiries are very much continuing. Huge thanks for sharing it with your Friends.”

