Professional optimism needed to support alcohol recovery – report

Professional optimism across public services to emphasise the ability of people to recover from drink problems is needed to help cut Scotland’s alcohol death toll, a report has found. The Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (Shaap) report also called for action to tackle barriers to services caused by stigma. The study examined current statistics on alcohol harm and also interviewed people with drink problems, those in recovery, professionals in the area and family members – including those who lost a relative through alcohol abuse.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

There were 1,235 alcohol-related deaths last year, down 2% on the previous year but higher than in England and Wales and high by international standards. The Scottish Government-commissioned report points out the downward trend in these deaths since the mid-2000s may now have levelled off. One in six of these deaths were due to alcohol-related liver disease with the second-largest cause mental and behavioural disorders caused by alcohol at 22%. The study also examines a wider definition of alcohol-attributable deaths which includes a further 30 causes of death partially caused by alcohol which in 2015 stood at an estimated 3,705 in Scotland. For people under 35 the main causes of these are people taking their own lives, road deaths and poisoning, while for those over-35 they are alcohol-related liver disease, mental and behavioural disorders and breast and throat tumours. The report also highlighted that men are twice as likely to die from alcohol use than women and that people in Scotland’s 10% most deprived areas are six times more likely to die from drinking than those in the 10% least deprived areas.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Shaap director Dr Eric Carlin, who led the study, said: “The people we spoke to in this study told us that that we need to establish a continuous dialogue with those affected by alcohol problems, including drinkers and their families, to understand what social and health harms they experience.

The Scottish Government highlighted its minimum unit pricing strategy Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA