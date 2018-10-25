- ITV Report
-
School children get the day off as Harry and Meghan welcomed to Tonga
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have landed in Tonga for the latest leg of their royal tour.
Meghan wore the red of Tonga as the couple were met at Fua’amotu Airport by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka.
Schoolchildren had been given the day off and lined the streets from the airport to the capital of Nuku’alofa, waving flags and cheering as the convoy made the 40-minute journey.
Harry and Meghan are attending an evening reception with traditional entertainment hosted by King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho on Thursday night.
Earlier in the day, before leaving Fiji, the duke unveiled a memorial for a British-Fijian soldier who died at the Battle of Mirbat.
Sergeant Talaiasi Labalaba, of the Special Air Service (SAS), single-handedly held off 250 insurgents with a 25-pounder field gun after being shot in the jaw during the battle in Oman in 1972.
He was part of a nine-strong SAS team based outside Mirbat when they were attacked by the Popular Front for the Liberation of the Occupied Arabian Gulf (PFLOAG).
Sgt Labalaba was posthumously mentioned in dispatches for his bravery in battle.
After the ceremony, the President of Fiji, Major General Jioji Konrote, gave a short speech thanking the royal couple for their visit and congratulating them on their baby news.