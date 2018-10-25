Scotland mulls law change after American hunter causes outrage posing with dead goat

There are around 12,000 replies to Larysa Switlyk's Tweet showing her with the dead goat. Credit: Larysa Switlyk/Twitter

The Scottish government is to review the law around animal culling after an American hunter angered thousands of people by shooting and posing with animals on the island of Islay. Larysa Switlyk, who describes herself as a "professional huntress" and the host of a TV show, posted a picture of herself smiling behind a wild goat.

Twitter users condemned the images as "sickening" and "truly abhorrent" but the Scottish Government said responsible and appropriate culling of some wild animals, including deer and goats, is not illegal. However the law is to be reviewed and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Totally understandable why the images from Islay of dead animals being held up as trophies is so upsetting and offensive to people. She said the Scottish government will consider whether the laws need to be changed.

Larysa Switlyk, her hunting partner and two guides pose with a dead stag. Credit: Larysa Switlyk/Twitter