Sir Philip Green named in Parliament as businessman behind Daily Telegraph injunction

Sir Philip Green was named by Lord Hain in the House of Lords. Credit: PA

Topshop owner Sir Philip Green has been named in Parliament as the businessman behind an injunction against the Daily Telegraph. Lord Hain told the House of Lords he felt it was "my duty under Parliamentary privilege" to name Sir Philip as the matter was "clearly in the public interest". The former Cabinet minister told the chamber on Thursday afternoon: "Having been contacted by somebody intimately involved in the case of a powerful businessman using non-disclosure agreements and substantial payments to conceal the truth about serious and repeated sexual harassment, racist abuse and bullying which is compulsively continuing, I feel it's my duty under Parliamentary privilege to name Philip Green as the individual in question, given that the media have been subject to an injunction preventing publication of the full details of a story which is clearly in the public interest."

It comes after Court of Appeal judges temporarily barred the Telegraph from publishing "confidential information" from five employees about a figure the paper described as a "leading businessman". The paper wanted to reveal what it called "alleged sexual harassment and racial abuse of staff", who have been prevented from discussing their claims by non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). After his statement was made in the chamber and broadcast on parliamentlive.tv, Lord Hain confirmed that his statement referred to the Topshop boss. Sir Philip is yet to comment following Lord Hain's statement. On Wednesday Theresa May pledged to hasten measures to improve regulation around so-called gagging clauses in response to questions about the case. The Prime Minister said some employers were using NDAs "unethically" as she criticised "abhorrent" sexual harassment in the workplace.

Sir Philip Green owns Topshop. Credit: PA