Statement on electronic tagging to be made in Holyrood

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf will make a statement to MSPs on the use of electronic tagging to monitor offenders in the community.

The issue will be raised in Holyrood following the death of father-of-three Craig McClelland, from Paisley.

He was stabbed to death in July 2017 by James Wright, who was at the time “unlawfully at large” while on home detention curfew.

In June this year Mr Yousaf’s predecessor, former justice secretary Michael Matheson, said the “appalling” case raised a number of questions that both he and the dead man’s family wanted answers to.