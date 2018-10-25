Taoiseach visits north west to hear Brexit concerns

The Taoiseach will travel to Northern Ireland later to hear Brexit concerns of people living close to the border.

Leo Varadkar is visiting Londonderry, where he will also make a symbolic visit to the headquarters of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, a Protestant loyal order.

That outreach initiative comes months after Mr Varadkar visited the HQ of the Orange Order in Belfast.

Mr Varadkar will also visit a community centre in the nationalist Creggan neighbourhood.

He will round off his trip to the north west by speaking at a dinner in honour of former SDLP leader Mark Durkan.