The Royal Rota: How is Harry and Meghan's first overseas royal tour going?
This is The Royal Rota - a new digital series where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship discusses the big stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.
In this special episode, Chris is in Fiji, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their Royal tour, visiting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. Chris is joined by ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson and The Sun's Royal Correspondent Emily Andrews.
They talk about the tour so far, which began with the news that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant, the reception the royal couple have been getting from the public, and why the tour in Australia has received so much media coverage. The panel also share their favourite moments of the tour so far. Plus, listen to find out who interrupts our recording...
