Three men charged after pedestrians hit by car outside London mosque

Three men will appear in court after a number of pedestrians were hit by a car outside a mosque.

Three people were struck by the vehicle outside the Al-Majlis Al-Hussaini Islamic Centre in Cricklewood, north-west London, last month.

Two men in their 20s suffered minor injuries, and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury. He has since been discharged, Scotland Yard said.

The car failed to stop at the scene on Oxgate Lane, by Edgware Road, on September 19, and officers were called at around 12.35am.

Three men and a woman were arrested in connection with the incident, and officers charged three people on Wednesday.

Martin Stokes, 24, of Wembley, was charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm, aggravated taking a vehicle without consent, causing injury by dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and racially aggravated harassment with intention to cause alarm or distress.