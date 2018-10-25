Val McDermid and Mark Beaumont to receive honorary degrees

Crime writer Val McDermid and ultra-endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont are to be honoured by the Open University at its Scottish graduation ceremony. They will receive honorary degrees on Friday along with educationalist Dame Ruth Silver and teacher and educational psychologist Graham Cameron. Almost 500 Open University graduates from across Scotland will receive their awards at two ceremonies in Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall. Ms McDermid is being honoured for services to the arts and sciences.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She said: “Life should always be a learning curve, and the Open University (OU) makes it possible for people to expand their horizons at any point in their lives. “I’m very proud to be acknowledged by an institution that was launched by my fellow Fifer, the remarkable Jennie Lee.” Mr Beaumont last year broke the record for travelling around the world on a bike, accomplishing the feat in 79 days. The cyclist, who is also rector of Dundee University, is being honoured for public services.

Round the world cyclist Mark Beaumont is being honoured by the Open University Credit: David Cheskin/PA