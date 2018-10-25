Vince Cable urges Michel Barnier to prepare for a second referendum
Another group of MPs has had a meeting with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier.
Vince Cable MP, Leader of the Liberal Democrats; Ian Blackford MP, SNP Westminster Leader; Liz Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader; along with Molly Scott Cato, Green Party MEP for the South West of England and Gibraltar met with Mr Barnier in Brussels this evening.
All are from parties which supported remain in the referendum.
All are urging the EU to prepare for a possible second referendum, also known as the ‘people’s vote’.
Vince Cable says he urged Michel Barnier to draw up contingency plans for a second referendum.
Sir Vince told me “He was in listening mode...we communicated to him the growing body of opinion in parliament and the country that we need to have a second vote and the European side should be prepared for it”
Earlier this week three pro-Brexit parliamentarians, including former Tory party leader Iain Duncan Smith, along with Owen Paterson and Lord Trimble, had their appointment with Michel Barnier.
Tomorrow the London Mayor Sadiq Khan also has a slot for a chat with Mr Barnier.
A busy week for the EU’s chief negotiator whose door has always been open to the whole range of political opinions in the U.K.