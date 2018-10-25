Vince Cable urges Michel Barnier to prepare for a second referendum

Another group of MPs has had a meeting with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Vince Cable MP, Leader of the Liberal Democrats; Ian Blackford MP, SNP Westminster Leader; Liz Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader; along with Molly Scott Cato, Green Party MEP for the South West of England and Gibraltar met with Mr Barnier in Brussels this evening.

All are from parties which supported remain in the referendum.

All are urging the EU to prepare for a possible second referendum, also known as the ‘people’s vote’.