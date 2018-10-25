Warning over rising climate risk to coastal homes, roads and railways

As many as 1.5 million properties in England will be in areas at significant risk of coastal flooding by the 2080s as sea levels rise, the Government’s climate advisers have warned. Some 1.2 million homes will be among the buildings at risk of coastal flooding, while 100,000 properties will be threatened by eroding coastlines, a report from the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) said. Hundreds of miles of major roads and railway lines, 92 railway stations and even 55 historic landfill sites will be at risk of coastal flooding or erosion by 2100 – raising the risk of old rubbish tips collapsing onto beaches.

Hemsby in Norfolk is already being hit by coastal erosion Credit: Joe Giddens/PA)

Already 520,000 properties are at risk from coastal flooding and 8,900 from erosion. And places such as Dawlish in Devon, and Hemsby and Happisburgh in Norfolk are already being hit by floods, coastal storms and erosion. The committee issued a stark warning that sea levels could rise by up to a metre (3ft) within the lifetime of children born today, and it would not be possible to protect the whole English coastline as it is now. But coastal communities were particularly vulnerable to crises because they tended to be older and less well-off on average than other places. Members of the public were not being properly informed about the risks of coastal erosion and flooding that they were exposed to and how that would change in the future, the committee warned.

More homes and properties will be at risk of coastal flooding as a result of climate change, experts warn Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

A couple selling up and retiring to the coast could be cash buyers of a property “with a fabulous sea view”, without being given any information about whether it was at risk of coastal erosion. Professor Jim Hall, from the University of Oxford and member of the adaptation committee, said that information should be made available – though it could hit house prices. And he said current plans to protect around 90 miles of the coastline around England would not be affordable to implement, while around 900 miles may not secure money for defences under current government funding priorities.

