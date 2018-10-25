Will the UK really scrap daylight saving time?

Daylight saving could be coming to an end.

The annual clock changes in spring and autumn could be replaced by a fixed time all year round, if EU plans become reality next year.

Each member state have to decide between staying in fixed summer time or switching to an eternal winter time come October 2019.

And even though we're leaving the EU, the UK will be directly affected.

So what's best for Britain? To keep daylight saving, or opt for GMT or BST?

ITV News Video Producer Natalia Jorquera explains all, including - spoiler alert! - why daylight saving has nothing to do with farmers.