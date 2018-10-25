Young adults are being diagnosed with an STI every four minutes

A young adult is diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection (STI) every four minutes in England, health officials have said.

Public Health England (PHE) said there were 144,000 cases of chlamydia or gonorrhoea diagnosed among people aged 15 to 24 last year - the equivalent of almost 400 a day.

The figures were released as PHE launched its Protect Against STIs campaign highlighting the increased likelihood of contracting a life-changing STI if people have sex without a condom.