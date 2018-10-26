18 dead as Jordan flash flood sweeps away students on trip

At least 18 people were killed when flash floods swept away a group of teachers and students visiting hot springs near the Dead Sea, Jordan’s state media said.

The private school students and their adult chaperones were caught off guard when sudden torrential rains unleashed a flood surge, the reports said.

At least 34 people were rescued in a dramatic operation involving helicopters, marine divers, swimmers and boats, according to the website of the Jordan Times.

After nightfall, huge spotlights were trained on the search area.