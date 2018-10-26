A crisp, cold start to the weekend

Saturday:

Cold and windy with frequent heavy showers for areas exposed to the northerly wind. Showers will be wintry over northern hills, with hail and thunder elsewhere. Sunny in central parts.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Showers becoming confined to eastern coasts through Sunday and Monday, with crisp sunshine elsewhere after frosty mornings. Perhaps turning more unsettled in the south and east on Tuesday.

ITV Weather Presenter with the latest, national forecast: