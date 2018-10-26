An early taste of winter this weekend

Tonight:

Heavy, blustery showers will become confined to northern, western and eastern coasts overnight, falling as snow across some northern hills. Many inland areas will become dry, clear and frosty.

Saturday:

Cold and windy with frequent heavy showers for areas exposed to the northerly wind. Showers will be wintry over northern hills, with hail and thunder elsewhere. Sunny in central parts.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast