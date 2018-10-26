Advertisement

Lioness cub found in French garage

The cub is so small she weights only 'a few kilograms'. Credit: Douane Francaise via AP

A female lion cub has been found by France’s customs agency in a garage.

The Marseille branch of the Douane Francaise’ found the small lioness inside a cage on Wednesday, and said she weighed just “a few kilograms”.

Experts say she is one to two months old and has not been weened.

A man detained by France's customs agency said he got the cub from some people 'in a building'. Credit: Douane Francaise via AP

The agency said they had detained a man who told them he had acquired the cub from some people in “a building” in the southern French city who said they did not know how to look after wild cats and gave the animal up.

The customs agency says the cub was immediately handed over to France’s animal protection group for specialised care.

In January 2007, two lion cubs were discovered by Montpellier customs before being given to the Marseille Zoo.

The lioness cub is thought to be just weeks old. Credit: Douane Francaise via AP