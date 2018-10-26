Lioness cub found in French garage

Experts say she is one to two months old and has not been weened.

The Marseille branch of the Douane Francaise’ found the small lioness inside a cage on Wednesday, and said she weighed just “a few kilograms”.

The agency said they had detained a man who told them he had acquired the cub from some people in “a building” in the southern French city who said they did not know how to look after wild cats and gave the animal up.

The customs agency says the cub was immediately handed over to France’s animal protection group for specialised care.

In January 2007, two lion cubs were discovered by Montpellier customs before being given to the Marseille Zoo.