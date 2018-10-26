Cold, Arctic air sweeping across the country

The cold front has now cleared the south leaving brighter and much colder conditions behind.

Strengthening northerly winds will blow in scattered heavy showers, wintry over Scottish hills, with hail and thunder possible elsewhere.

Heavy, blustery showers will become confined to northern, western and eastern coasts overnight, falling as snow across some northern hills. Many inland areas will become dry, clear and frosty.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: