Esther McVey: DWP not 'indifferent' to those suffering Universal Credit hardship

Esther McVey has dismissed claims the Department for Work and Pensions are turning a "deaf ear" to the hardship Universal Credit is causing.

The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions says the new benefits system will "adapt and change" to ensure it is fit for purpose.

Ms McVey repeatedly pointed to figures that the Conservative government has got more than 3,000,000 people back into work since 2010, with the aim of Universal Credit to make the employed better off.

"Well it isn't indifference, it really is about supporting people into work - we're getting 1000 more people into work every day and, at the same time, we've also got to listen to the most vulnerable," Ms McVey told ITV News.

Universal Credit, which is being rolled out gradually, replaces six existing benefits with a single payment – but critics have argued the programme, which has been subject to several delays, is flawed.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC )said the DWP has persistently dismissed evidence Universal Credit is causing hardship for claimants and additional burdens for local organisations and “refuses to measure what it does not want to see”.

Asked about the working families negatively impacted by the rollout of Universal Credit, Ms McVey said: "There shouldn't be any families suffering, we don't want that."