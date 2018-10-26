Fianna Fail insists no decision made on Northern Ireland candidate

Fianna Fail’s electoral plans for Northern Ireland have been plunged into chaos after senior politicians unveiled what they said was its first local council candidate, only for the party to later to deny it was happening.

An hour after Sorcha McAnespy was announced as the party’s historic first candidate in a local government election north of the border, Fianna Fail’s official twitter account insisted the party had not yet decided to run candidates in the 2019 poll.

A picture of Ms McAnespy holding a Fianna Fail-branded election poster alongside party TD Eamon O’Cuiv and Senator Mark Daly was released to the Press Association after a party meeting in Co Tyrone on Thursday evening.

A press release with quotes from all three, which also stated the apparent endorsement of party leader Micheal Martin, was distributed with the picture, while a social media video from inside the meeting in Omagh showed the moment Ms McAnespy was apparently unveiled as a candidate.

However, the Fianna Fail twitter account subsequently tweeted: “Despite some reports, the party has made no decision with regard to contesting the 2019 NI local elections. The party is continuing its discussions with the SDLP.”