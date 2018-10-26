Fracking at Little Plumpton suspended after 'micro' earthquake

Fracking has been suspended at Preston New Road in Little Plumpton, Lancashire after an earthquake of 0.8 magnitude was detected by the British Geological Survey (BGS).

Operations at the site will be suspended for 18 hours, energy firm Cuadrilla said, adding "seismicity levels will continue to be measured".

It is the largest earthquake detected in the area since fracking was given the go-ahead on October 15.

Tremors reported by the BGS as 0.3 in magnitude were detected last Friday, sparking fresh protests by anti-fracking demonstrators.