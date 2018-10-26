Advertisement

In pictures: Harry and Meghan all smiles as couple don traditional Tongan dress

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex smile at each other as the don ta’ovala during a visit to an exhibition of Tongan handicrafts (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

A beaming Duke and Duchess of Sussex were kitted out in traditional dress as they visited a handicrafts exhibition in Tonga on Friday.

The couple looked to be in good spirits as they were presented with floral garlands before later being clothed in a ta’ovala – a mat which is wrapped around the waist and signifies Tongan respect to the higher ranks.

Sharing a smile or two, Harry and Meghan strolled hand-in-hand as they met local traders and craftsmen.

The couple were presented with a ta’ovala, a traditional Tongan dress, which was wrapped around their waists Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
After donning the skirt and garlands, Harry and Meghan took a stroll to meet with local traders at the handicrafts exhibition Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
Meghan looked in good form, beaming as she soaked up the atmosphere Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
The couple were also treated to a dance performance at the Fa’onelua Convention Centre Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
Children greeted the royal couple with the offer of a free hug – which Meghan spotted and smiled at Credit: Phil Noble/PA
After a quick dress change, Harry and Meghan visited Tupou College’s on-site forest, where they were fascinated by a parrot Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA
The couple then unveiled a plaque to dedicate two of the school’s rainforest tracts to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA