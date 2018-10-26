In pictures: Harry and Meghan all smiles as couple don traditional Tongan dress

A beaming Duke and Duchess of Sussex were kitted out in traditional dress as they visited a handicrafts exhibition in Tonga on Friday.

The couple looked to be in good spirits as they were presented with floral garlands before later being clothed in a ta’ovala – a mat which is wrapped around the waist and signifies Tongan respect to the higher ranks.

Sharing a smile or two, Harry and Meghan strolled hand-in-hand as they met local traders and craftsmen.