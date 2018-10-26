'Words matter': Pipe bomb target Joe Biden says 'this ugliness has to end'

One of the targets of a mail bomb campaign has called for an end to the "hatred" and "ugliness" in US politics.

Addressing the series of pipe bombs that have been sent to prominent Democratic and media figures over the past week, the former vice president Joe Biden said he hoped one positive that may come out of the attacks is that people will realise "we have to begin to put this country back together again".

Investigators have been searching coast to coast for the culprit and motives behind the plot, the targets of which are all critics of president Donald Trump.

Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were sent the packages, along with a host of other prominent figures including Hillary Clinton and actor Robert De Niro.

A total of 10 have been sent and authorities have warned there may be more.