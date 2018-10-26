- ITV Report
-
'Words matter': Pipe bomb target Joe Biden says 'this ugliness has to end'
One of the targets of a mail bomb campaign has called for an end to the "hatred" and "ugliness" in US politics.
Addressing the series of pipe bombs that have been sent to prominent Democratic and media figures over the past week, the former vice president Joe Biden said he hoped one positive that may come out of the attacks is that people will realise "we have to begin to put this country back together again".
Investigators have been searching coast to coast for the culprit and motives behind the plot, the targets of which are all critics of president Donald Trump.
Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were sent the packages, along with a host of other prominent figures including Hillary Clinton and actor Robert De Niro.
A total of 10 have been sent and authorities have warned there may be more.
Speaking at the university of Buffalo on Thursday night, Biden made the pointed remark that "words matter".
Donald Trump meanwhile doubled down on his criticism of CNN - one of the targets of the bombs.
In a pre-dawn tweet the president said "lowly rated CNN" criticises him at will, "even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs".
The president has condemned the actions of those behind the mail bomb campaign, and joked about behaving nicely towards his opponents.
Who has been targeted so far:
- Bill and Hillary Clinton
- Barack Obama
- CNN office (New York), addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan
- Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Democrat congresswoman)
- Andrew Cuomo (New York governor)
- George Soros
- Maxine Waters (Democrat congresswoman)
- Attorney General Eric Holder
- Robert De Niro
- Joe Biden
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen acknowledged on Thursday night that some of packages originated in Florida.
New details about the devices came as the four-day mail bomb scare spread nationwide, drawing investigators from dozens of federal, state and local agencies in the effort to identify one or more perpetrators.
On Thursday officials in New York would not discuss possible motives or details on how the packages found their way into the US postal system.
And they would not say why none of the packages had detonated, but they stressed they were still treating them as "live devices."