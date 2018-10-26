Lord Hain defends decision to name Sir Philip Green in abuse allegation

Lord Hain named Sir Philip Green in the House of Lords. Credit: PA

The peer who named Sir Philip Green as the target of allegations of sexual harassment and racial abuse has defended his decision, saying the case concerned him due to the "wealth, and power that comes with it, and abuse". Former cabinet minister Lord Hain used parliamentary privilege to name the Topshop owner after Court of Appeal judges temporarily barred The Daily Telegraph from publishing "confidential information" from five employees about a figure the newspaper described only as a "leading businessman". Sir Philip "categorically and wholly" denied being guilty of any "unlawful sexual or racist behaviour", in a statement issued hours after the peer's dramatic intervention in the House of Lords. The paper wants to reveal what it calls "alleged sexual harassment and racial abuse of staff", who have been prevented from discussing their claims by non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

Lord Hain said he had received "overwhelming support - particularly from women". He told peers he had been contacted by someone "intimately involved" in the case and felt it was his duty to use parliamentary privilege to name Sir Philip.

Lord Hain later confirmed his statement referred to the chairman of Arcadia Group, whose brands include Topshop, Topman, Wallis, Evans, Burton, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins and Outfit. Sir Philip responded in a statement, saying: "I am not commenting on anything that has happened in court or was said in Parliament today.

To the extent that it is suggested that I have been guilty of unlawful sexual or racist behaviour, I categorically and wholly deny these allegations. Arcadia and I take accusations and grievances from employees very seriously and in the event that one is raised, it is thoroughly investigated. Arcadia employs more than 20,000 people and in common with many large businesses sometimes receives formal complaints from employees. In some cases these are settled with the agreement of all parties and their legal advisers. These settlements are confidential so I cannot comment further on them. – Sir Philip Green

The principle of parliamentary privilege means MPs and peers cannot be sued for libel for comments made in the Houses of Parliament, and offers protection to media outlets reporting those comments. Lord Hain told BBC's Newsnight: "What concerned me about this case was wealth, and power that comes with it, and abuse. And that was what led me to act in the way that I did. "It's for others to judge whether I've been right or wrong. "But there's no point in being in Westminster - which is the sovereign centre of the British constitution, has sovereignty and with it the parliamentary privilege that is a privilege ... if you never discharge that; if you never deploy the precious rights of parliamentary privilege." He stressed that the cloak of privilege should be used "extremely carefully with integrity and very responsibly - never just loosely". On Wednesday, Theresa May pledged to hasten measures to improve regulation around so-called gagging clauses in response to questions about the case. The Prime Minister said some employers are using NDAs "unethically" as she criticised "abhorrent" sexual harassment in the workplace.

