M&S removes incorrect carrier bag information after admitting pricing 'error'

M&S tonight admitted it made "an error" telling customers about its bag charges.

Although the legal obligation is currently a charge of 5p per plastic bag, the retail giant has emailed information saying customers would need to pay double if they wanted a bag.

When confirming some click and collect orders Marks & Spencer has been saying "We’re now legally required to charge 10p per carrier bag".

In a statement to ITV News the retailer said, "We recently updated our store collection email and incorrectly included a line saying that we are legally required to charge 10p per carrier bag. We will correct this straight away and thank you for bringing this to our attention."

It is unclear how long the misleading information has been given or how many customers have received it.

M&S says customers would have been given the correct information once they arrived in store for collections.

The retail giant dismissed suggestions it has had advance information that the plastic bag charges will rise in Monday's Budget, though some pundits are predicting it.