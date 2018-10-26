Man accused of Ryanair racist outburst apologises to victim

The man at the centre of a racism row has apologised to his victim and says he regrets his behaviour.

David Mesher called Delsie Gayle an "ugly black b******"** and told her "Don't speak to me in a foreign language, you stupid ugly cow" after getting on a Ryanair flight from Barcelona to Stansted Airport.

Mr Mesher had become disgruntled about the amount of time it took her to get from her seat to allow him past.

"I probably lost my temper a bit and ordered her to get up," Mr Mesher told Good Morning Britain.

"I'm not a racist person by any means and it's just a fit of temper at the time, I think," he continued.

"I apologise for all the distress you've had there and since."