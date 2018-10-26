- ITV Report
Man accused of Ryanair racist outburst apologises to victim
The man at the centre of a racism row has apologised to his victim and says he regrets his behaviour.
David Mesher called Delsie Gayle an "ugly black b******"** and told her "Don't speak to me in a foreign language, you stupid ugly cow" after getting on a Ryanair flight from Barcelona to Stansted Airport.
Mr Mesher had become disgruntled about the amount of time it took her to get from her seat to allow him past.
"I probably lost my temper a bit and ordered her to get up," Mr Mesher told Good Morning Britain.
"I'm not a racist person by any means and it's just a fit of temper at the time, I think," he continued.
"I apologise for all the distress you've had there and since."
But Mrs Gayle and her daughter, Carol Gayle, rejected the apology over the language used on the plane on October 19.
Asked if she accepts the apology, Mrs Gayle said: "I don't think so. You must forget and forgive but it's going to take a long time for me to get over what he has done to me.
"I was so depressed, I was just shaking and all I've been doing is just crying, been crying, crying, crying. I can't sleep."
Her daughter added: "He says he wasn't racist - he wouldn't be saying words like that if he wasn't racist."
They also renewed their criticism of Ryanair, saying they are still yet to hear from the budget airline, branding its statement saying staff had apologised "lies".
In a statement, Ryanair said: "Our customer care team contacted the Gayle family on Sunday.
"We have reported this to the police in Essex. As this is now a police matter, we cannot comment further."
The police have since spoken to Mr Mesher about the incident.