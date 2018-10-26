Mars rover taken on test run across Spanish desert while being controlled remotely from Oxfordshire

A lonely rover trundles its way across the barren surface of the planet. It stops next to an interesting looking rock to drill deep into the ground to see if there are signs of life. But this isn’t an alien world, it’s a desert in southern Spain. And while the rover looks almost exactly like one that will fly to Mars in 2020, it’s an engineering model, taking part in the most rigorous test-run yet of the upcoming mission. "As much as possible, you want to do all the testing on earth, so that you're sure everything you send is actually up for the job," explains Elie Allouis, an engineer with Airbus, which is running the trial.

The rover is being tested in an arid desert in Spain. Credit: ITV News

The company is building the body of the European Space Agency’s Exomars rover at its Stevenage base. It will be the most sophisticated robot they’ve ever sent to Mars. But the trial isn’t really about testing the rover itself, it’s about understanding how its suite of 9 instruments perform, and the teams of scientists who work on them cooperate with each other. That’s why nearly 1500 miles away from the make-believe Mars in the Tabernas desert in Spain, a team of scientists and engineers are sitting in a room in Oxfordshire controlling it.

The rover has a drill capable of probing up to two metres below the Mars surface. Credit: ITV News