Michael D Higgins on course to win Irish presidential election, exit polls show

President Michael D Higgins is on course for a landslide victory in the Irish presidential election after exit polls suggested he had secured more than 56% of the vote. An RTE exit poll predicted incumbent president Mr Higgins received 58.1% of first-preference votes, while an Irish Times poll projected Mr Higgins topped the vote with 56%. The results put controversial businessman and former Irish Dragons’ Den star Peter Casey in second with about 20% of first-preference votes. It means Mr Higgins is likely to be easily re-elected on the first count for a second seven-year term.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

More than 3,400 people were interviewed for the RTE poll by Red C outside 138 polling stations across the country on Friday. The results indicate Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada received 7.4% of the vote, Senator Joan Freeman 6.3% and businessman and former Dragons’ Den investor Sean Gallagher 5.5%. The Irish Times poll, conducted by Ipsos/MRBI, questioned more than 4,300 voters outside 160 polling stations across the country. Its results put Mr Gallagher at 7%, Ms Ni Riada on 8% and Ms Freeman on 6%.

The six candidates in the presidential election Credit: PA

The results of both polls, which were published at 10pm as polling stations across the country closed, indicate that Gavin Duffy secured the lowest number of votes at 2%. More than 3.2 million people were entitled to vote in 40 constituencies across the country. As well as deciding who they wanted to see in Aras an Uachtarain for the next seven years, electorates were also asked whether they wanted to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Irish constitution.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The exit polls suggest that the referendum will be passed by a significant majority. RTE’s exit poll found that 71.1% said they had voted Yes and that 26.3% had voted No, while the Irish Times poll predicted that 69% had backed the proposal and 31% had voted against the change. Opinion polls throughout the campaign consistently placed Mr Higgins as the favourite to win, despite being plagued by questions over presidential expenses. During the campaign, Mr Higgins also came in for criticism over his use of the Government’s jet to travel from Dublin to Belfast. Mr Casey faced calls to withdraw after he claimed Travellers were simply people camping on someone else’s land and that Ireland’s recognition of them as members of an ethnic minority was “a load of nonsense”. It was Mr Gallagher’s second time running for the presidency after a failed bid in 2011. At the time he secured more than half a million first-time votes.

Exit polls put Peter Casey in second with about 20% of first-preference votes Credit: Rebecca Black/PA