Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson gives birth to baby boy

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has given birth to a baby boy.

The MSP and partner Jen Wilson said they were "delighted" by the safe arrival of Finn Paul Davidson at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Friday morning, weighing in at 10lb 1.5oz.

The couple, who live in the Scottish capital, announced earlier this year that an IVF procedure had been successful.

Ms Davidson, 39, has been on maternity leave since the Scottish Parliament’s October recess.