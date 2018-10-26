Strong earthquake hits off Greek tourist island

A strong earthquake struck off the Greek tourist island of Zakynthos early on Friday morning – but no major damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The main harbour for the island in the Ionian Sea was damaged but still functional, civil protection agency press spokesman Spyros Georgiou said.

Power was lost in the island capital and main town, also called Zakynthos, but no major damage was reported there.

“We’re checking out the villages on the island, where there are several older buildings,” Mr Georgiou said. “The lack of electricity is a problem, but technicians are trying to restore power.”

The fire service said rockfalls were reported in another part of the island, and part of a church wall collapsed on the mainland town of Pyrgos, in the southern Peloponnese area. A couple of people were treated for minor injuries.

Mr Georgiou said a precautionary tsunami warning was issued, although none had materialised two hours after the earthquake.