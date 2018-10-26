Syrian filmmaker Humam Husari banned from entering UK to attend awards ceremony

Human Husari, right, has covered the conflict in Syria for five years. Credit: ITV News

A filmmaker who has helped ITV News cover the Syrian civil war for five years has been barred from entering the UK to attend an awards ceremony. Human Husari is nominated for the Rory Peck award for his eyewitness journalism from the underground tunnels in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, where there was a siege in March 2018. Working as a freelance video journalist for ITV News, Humam has also reported on:

Trained at Brighton Film School, Humam is the only nominee who will be unable to attend the ceremony which will take place in London on November 1. Humam finally made his way out of Syria this summer and has now moved to Turkey, where his brother and parents live, with his wife. He has secured a job in the country and his wife is studying at university. ITV News entered his initial application for a visa in order for him to attend the awards and have meetings, guaranteeing that it would pay all of his costs, book his return flights and accompany him throughout his stay. The Home Office say they had to consider where Humam would return to Turkey after the ceremony and they subsequently rejected the application. A second application was made for a 24-hour visa was made with updated supporting documents, showing he has the means and willing to stay in Turkey. He has paid his rent for a year up front and his wife's university fees have been settled in advance.

Humam Hasari reports from eastern Ghouta in March 2018

The second application was rejected with no reference to the new supporting information. A lawyer specialising in visa applications said it was clear the evidence was ignored. An ITV News spokesperson said: “Humam has been crucial to ITV News’s coverage of the conflict in Syria. Since 2012, he has helped to inform the British public with his extraordinary eye-witness journalism, from documenting the harrowing aftermath of a chemical weapons attack to filming the brutal reality of living underground during the siege of Eastern Ghouta. "This most recent work, filmed in the spring of 2018, has been nominated for the prestigious Rory Peck Award for News. We still hope there is time for Humam’s visa to be approved and that he will be permitted to visit the UK next week to attend the ceremony and receive the recognition he deserves from friends and colleagues here for his courageous work.” The visa rejection has prompted criticism from fellow journalists:

