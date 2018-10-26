Tonga is leading by example with forest conservation, says Harry

Conserving forests is a simple but effective way to restore and respect the environment, the Duke of Sussex said.

Harry was speaking as he and Meghan, who was wearing a collared Veronica Beard dress, unveiled plaques to commemorate two forest reserves being dedicated to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy Project (QCC).

The QCC is a project which sees countries of the Commonwealth designate areas of indigenous forest to be preserved in perpetuity, with 42 of the 53 member countries already taking part.

Speaking at Tupou College, the duke said: “Tonga is leading by example and understands deeply the impact of environmental changes because they directly affect these islands.

“Planting trees and conserving forests helps us in so many ways.